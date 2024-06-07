China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Friday
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 11:30 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 6.3 basis points to 1.719 percent Friday.
The seven-day rate dropped 2.9 basis points to 1.751 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 1.
898 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.085 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
More Stories From Business
-
China's foreign trade up 6.3 pct in first 5 months6 minutes ago
-
China's services trade maintains rapid growth in first four months6 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES36 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates56 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 20243 hours ago
-
US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months14 hours ago
-
Aleem Khan apprises Chines investors about business prospects in Pakistan's economy15 hours ago
-
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues15 hours ago
-
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget16 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion16 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 356 points18 hours ago