BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 6.3 basis points to 1.719 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 2.9 basis points to 1.751 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 1.

898 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.085 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.