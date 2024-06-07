Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Friday

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 11:30 AM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 6.3 basis points to 1.719 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 2.9 basis points to 1.751 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 1.

898 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.085 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

