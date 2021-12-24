The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, gained 20.9 basis points to 1.84 percent Friday

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, gained 20.9 basis points to 1.84 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate went down 8 basis points to 1.943 percent, the one-month rate rose 0.7 basis points to 2.

416 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.737 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.