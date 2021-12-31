(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, gained 85.3 basis points to 2.129 percent Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, gained 85.3 basis points to 2.129 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate went down 5 basis points to 2.271 percent, the one-month rate rose 0.1 basis points to 2.

431 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points at 2.736 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.