China's Oversight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:10 PM

China's oversight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 11.4 basis points to 1.886 percent Thursday

BEIJING, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 11.4 basis points to 1.886 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 0.5 basis points to 2.132 percent, the one-month rate stayed flat at 2.

397 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 2.784 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

