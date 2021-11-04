The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 11.4 basis points to 1.886 percent Thursday

BEIJING, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 11.4 basis points to 1.886 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 0.5 basis points to 2.132 percent, the one-month rate stayed flat at 2.

397 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 2.784 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.