China's Paper-making Industry Posts Rising Profits In 2020

China's paper-making industry posts rising profits in 2020

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :China's paper-making industry saw profits expand and revenue fall in 2020, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) shows.

The sector's profits totaled 82.67 billion Yuan (about 12.84 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, rising 21.2 percent year on year, said the MIIT.

The operating revenue of the paper-making industry dropped 2.2 percent from a year ago to 1.3 trillion yuan in 2020.

MIIT data also shows that the sector reported steady output growth last year, with a 0.8 percent increase in the output of machine-made paper and paperboard.

In December alone, the machine-made paper and paperboard output climbed 2.9 percent year on year to 12.1 million tonnes.

