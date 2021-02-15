China's paper-making industry saw profits expand and revenue fall in 2020, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) shows

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :

The sector's profits totaled 82.67 billion Yuan (about 12.84 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, rising 21.2 percent year on year, said the MIIT.

The operating revenue of the paper-making industry dropped 2.2 percent from a year ago to 1.3 trillion yuan in 2020.

MIIT data also shows that the sector reported steady output growth last year, with a 0.8 percent increase in the output of machine-made paper and paperboard.

In December alone, the machine-made paper and paperboard output climbed 2.9 percent year on year to 12.1 million tonnes.