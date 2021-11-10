MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) China's participation in financing the construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline for Russian gas supplies through Mongolia will be discussed in talks with the Chinese side, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"This will be the subject of talks with our Chinese partners," Shulginov said when asked whether there is a prospect of receiving from China part of the funds for the construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline.