Open Menu

China's Passenger Traffic Surges 47 Pct In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 11:30 AM

China's passenger traffic surges 47 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :China handled a total of 910 million passenger trips via commercial transport last month, a surge of 47 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Transport.

A total of 8.21 billion passenger trips were made in urban areas in July, an expansion of 14.7 percent year on year, data showed.

Fixed-asset investment in transport reached 348.

6 billion Yuan (about 48.55 billion U.S. Dollars) last month, up 5.3 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

In breakdown, fixed-asset investment in railways climbed 8 percent year on year to 66.4 billion yuan in July, while that for roads and waterways increased 4.8 percent year on year to 271.6 billion yuan. Investment in the civil aviation sector came in at 10.5 billion yuan, up 2.5 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China July Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

12 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

13 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

13 hours ago
Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

13 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

13 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

13 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

13 hours ago
 Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Mat ..

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business