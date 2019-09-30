UrduPoint.com
China's PetroChina Discovers New Oil Field With Reserves Of Over 1Bln Tonnes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

China's PetroChina Discovers New Oil Field With Reserves of Over 1Bln Tonnes

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) China's PetroChina energy giant has discovered a major oil field in the Ordos basin in the country's northwest with reserves of over 1 billion tonnes, according to a statement on its website.

The oil field has been detected in Gansu province's Qingyang urban district. While the oil field is certified at 358 million tonnes, its estimated reserve reaches 693 million tonnes.

Around 640,000 tonnes of oil are expected to be produced at the oil field in 2019, while there are plans to arrive at an annual production level of 3 million tonnes in near future.

Apart from that, PetroChina, which is a subsidiary of the China National Petroleum Corporation, has discovered a shale gas field in the Sichuan basin. Shale gas geological reserves of 740.9 billion cubic meters (26.16 trillion cubic feet) have been detected in Changning and Weiyuan. The company plans to extract 7.7 billion cubic meters of shale gas in 2019.

