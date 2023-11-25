(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Sales of pickup trucks in China edged up 0.9 percent year on year in October 2023 as the country's consumption promotion policies boosted the growth of demand, industry data showed.

A total of 42,000 pickup trucks were sold in China last month, according to the China Passenger car Association.

Output of pickup trucks logged a yearly decrease of 5.1 percent in October, while exports of such vehicles reached 12,000 units.

In the first 10 months of 2023, China's total pickup truck sales stood at 420,000 units, down 1.8 percent year on year.