China's Plateau Province Sees Remarkable Surge In New Energy Product Exports In H1

Published July 19, 2023

China's plateau province sees remarkable surge in new energy product exports in H1

XINING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :During the first half of this year, the export of new energy products from Qinghai Province in northwest China witnessed explosive growth, with the export volume increasing sixfold year on year.

Export volume in the sector reached 130 million Yuan (about 18.2 million U.S. Dollars), contributing 5.

1 percentage points to the province's foreign trade growth, said Xiao Yu, deputy head of the customs of Xining, the provincial capital.

Lithium batteries and solar cells were among the new energy products exported.

Xiao added that the province's foreign trade volume reached 2.59 billion yuan from January to June, up 19.2 percent year on cyear.

Located on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the province is rich in clean energy resources, such as water, wind and solar power, making it an ideal place for the development of the new energy industry.

