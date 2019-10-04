UrduPoint.com
China's Ports See Handling Capacity Rise In August

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:35 PM

China's ports see handling capacity rise in August

Total handling capacity of China's ports saw year-on-year increases both in August and the first eight months of 2019, official data revealed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Total handling capacity of China's ports saw year-on-year increases both in August and the first eight months of 2019, official data revealed.

China's ports in August handled 1.199 billion tonnes of cargoes, up 6.4 percent from last year, among which 379 million tonnes were foreign trade cargoes, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

In the January-August period, total handling capacity was up 5.1 percent year on year to reach 9.096 billion tonnes.

Foreign trade cargos accounted for 2.861 billion tonnes among total handling capacity in the eight-month period, up 3.7 percent from a year ago.

Container handling capacity totalled 172.39 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) in the first eight months of this year, a 5-percent year-on-year increase, NDRC data also showed.

