China's Postal Sector Handles Fewer Parcels In Tomb-sweeping Day Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 01:57 PM

China's postal sector handles fewer parcels in Tomb-sweeping Day holiday

BEIJING, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :China's postal and courier industry was less busy during the recent Tomb-sweeping Day holiday, or the Qingming Festival, due to strict COVID-19 epidemic control measures, data from the State Post Bureau showed Wednesday.

From April 3 to 5, 1.35 billion parcels were collected and delivered by the country's postal and express companies, the data showed.

During the period, the number of parcels collected slid 13.3 percent year on year to 660 million, according to the bureau. This figure marked an increase of 24.1 percent from 2020.

The number of parcels delivered reached 690 million, down 12.8 percent from a year ago, but 27.1 percent higher than the figure from 2020, the data showed.

Tomb-sweeping Day is a traditional Chinese holiday during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The three-day holiday concluded on Tuesday.

