UrduPoint.com

China's Postal Sector Posts Steady Growth In Jan-April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China's postal sector posts steady growth in Jan-April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :China's postal industry registered a steady expansion in both business revenue and parcel volume in the first four months of this year, official data showed on Monday.

The sector raked in 473.21 billion Yuan (about 67.45 billion U.S. Dollars) in business revenue during the period, up 12.1 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau.

In April alone, business revenue of the sector totaled 116.99 billion yuan, marking year-on-year growth of 23 percent.

China's express delivery service companies handled 37.1 billion parcels from January to April, a year-on-year increase of 17 percent. Their business revenue jumped 12.2 percent from a year ago to 351.44 billion yuan during the period.

In April, the business revenue of the express service industry increased 24.9 percent from a year ago to stand at 92.49 billion yuan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business January April Post From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

18 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

59 minutes ago
 Govtâ€™s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govtâ€™s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.