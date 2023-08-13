Open Menu

China's Power Battery Output Up In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China's power battery output up in July

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :China's power battery output saw rapid expansion in July, industry data showed.

The power battery output stood at 61 gigawatt-hours(GWh) last month, up 28.9 percent year on year, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed.

About 40.

5 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries were produced, increasing by 35.6 percent from a year earlier, and making up 66.4 percent of the monthly total.

In the first seven months, China's power battery output rose 35.4 percent year on year to 354.6 GWh.

The production of new energy vehicles jumped 30.6 percent year on year to 805,000 units last month, and sales rose 31.6 percent to 780,000 units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles July From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

11 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

13 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

16 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

16 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

16 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

16 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

16 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

16 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business