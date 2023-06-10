UrduPoint.com

China's Power Battery Output Up In May

Published June 10, 2023

China's power battery output up in May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :China's power battery output saw rapid expansion in May, industry data showed.

The power battery output stood at 56.6 gigawatt-hours last month, up 57.4 percent year on year, according to the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

In the first five months, China's power battery output rose 34.7 percent to 233.5 gigawatt-hours from the same period in 2022.

China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales expanded 60.2 percent year on year to 717,000 units in May, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed.

