BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :China's power generation rose 0.7 percent year on year to 1.35 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first two months of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

Wind power output surged 30.

2 percent from the same period last year. Solar power generation increased by 9.3 percent, while nuclear power generation expanded by 4.3 percent year on year.

Thermal power generation edged down 2.3 percent year on year in the period, and the country's hydropower output fell 3.4 percent from a year ago.