UrduPoint.com

China's Power Generation Up In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China's power generation up in March

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Power generation from industrial enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.91 million U.S. Dollars) in China, rose 5.1 percent year on year in March, an official said on Wednesday.

In the period, the total power generation of the above-mentioned enterprises reached 717.

3 billion kilowatt-hours, Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

Thermal power generation expanded 9.1 percent year on year in March, and nuclear power output increased by 4.6 percent from a year ago, said Meng.

Solar power generation rose 13.9 percent year on year last month, while wind power output edged up 0.2 percent, she said.

In the first quarter of the year, total power generation rose 2.4 percent year on year to 2.07 trillion kilowatt-hours, Meng said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Nuclear March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

10 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.