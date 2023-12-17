Open Menu

China's Power, Storage Battery Output Up In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China's power, storage battery output up in November

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) China's output of power batteries and storage batteries saw rapid expansion in November, according to data from the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

Last month, the output of the batteries stood at 87.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 40.7 percent year on year. In the first 11 months, the output rose 41.

6 percent year on year to 698.7 GWh.

The sales of the batteries came in at 84.2 GWh last month, up 12.3 percent from October, according to the data.

In November, production and sales of new energy vehicles hit 1.07 million and 1.03 million units, respectively, up 39.2 percent and 30 percent year on year, said the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles Alliance October November From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

17 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

17 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

17 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

17 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business