China's Power Use Up 11 Pct In Jan-Feb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, logged robust expansion in the first two months of 2024, official data showed Wednesday.
The power use climbed 11 percent year on year to 1.
53 trillion kilowatt-hours during the period, according to the National Energy Administration.
Specifically, power consumed by Primary and secondary industries went up 11.1 percent and 9.7 percent year on year, respectively. Power used by the tertiary sector soared 15.7 percent.
In the Jan-Feb period, China's residential power use registered a 10.5 percent increase from the same period last year, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 20243 hours ago
-
Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to advance collaboration, emphasize CPEC monitization13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss bilateral cooperation13 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms14 hours ago
-
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts15 hours ago
-
KOICA,CCP renews collaboration to enhance 'Competition Law Enforcement'15 hours ago
-
Yen drops, stocks mixed as Japan hikes rates at last15 hours ago
-
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives18 hours ago