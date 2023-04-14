UrduPoint.com

China's Power Use Up 3.6 Pct In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

China's power use up 3.6 pct in Q1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, saw an increase in the first quarter of this year.

Total power use in China rose 3.6 percent year on year in the first three months to 2.12 trillion kilowatt-hours, data from the National Energy Administration showed on Friday.

Electricity consumed in the Primary, secondary and tertiary industries respectively rose 9.7 percent, 4.2 percent and 4.1 percent year on year to 26.6 billion, 1.38 trillion and 369.6 billion kilowatt-hours.

Residential power consumption logged an increase of 0.2 percent from the same period last year to total 342.4 billion kilowatt-hours.

In March alone, the country's power use increased 5.9 percent year on year to 736.9 billion kilowatt-hours.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity China Same March From Billion

Recent Stories

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

47 seconds ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

21 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

2 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

4 hours ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.