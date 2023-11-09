Open Menu

China's PPI Down 2.6 Pct In October

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 10:50 AM

China's PPI down 2.6 pct in October

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.6 percent year on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

On a monthly basis, the October PPI stayed flat, caused by price fluctuations of the international crude oil and non-ferrous metals as well as a high base in the same period last year, said NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

The PPI for the oil and gas extraction industry grew 2.

8 percent month on month in October, NBS data showed.

The October PPI for the non-ferrous metal smelting and rolling industry fell 0.2 percent month on month, while that for coal mining and beneficiation expanded by 3.4 percent.

The PPI for the new energy passenger vehicles edged up 0.1 percent in October, and that for the agricultural and sideline food processing industry went down 0.4 percent, according to the NBS.

The average PPI in the first 10 months of 2023 went down 3.1 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Vehicles Same Price October Gas Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

11 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

11 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

11 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

12 hours ago
Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

12 hours ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

12 hours ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

12 hours ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

12 hours ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

12 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf laud ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf lauds security forces for Chitral ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business