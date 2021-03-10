UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's PPI Up 1.7 Pct In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:31 PM

China's PPI up 1.7 pct in February

China's producer prices went up in February amid a steady recovery in domestic demand, official data showed Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :China's producer prices went up in February amid a steady recovery in domestic demand, official data showed Wednesday.

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 1.7 percent year on year in February, up from 0.3-percent rise in January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the PPI rose 0.8 percent last month, down from the 1-percent increase in January, said NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan.

Among the 40 surveyed industrial sectors, 25 saw prices increase month on month, while 10 reported price drops and five witnessed unchanged prices.

A breakdown of the data showed that the PPI for the domestic oil and natural gas extraction sector rose 7.5 percent month on month due to continued growth in international crude oil prices.

The PPI data came along with the release of the consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, which declined 0.2 percent year on year in February.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price January February Gas From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperatio ..

4 minutes ago

Country nearing shortage of medical, diagnostic eq ..

8 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz moves PA resolution for children with ..

18 minutes ago

ECP rejects PTI's plea against notification of Sen ..

25 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses modern beekeeping ..

29 minutes ago

Mauritius imposes fresh lockdown after 14 local Co ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.