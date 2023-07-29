Open Menu

China's Privately Offered Funds Expand In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The scale of China's privately offered funds stood at 20.77 trillion Yuan (about 2.91 trillion U.S. Dollars) at the end of June, industrial data showed.

The figure was up from 20.76 trillion yuan a month ago, according to the Asset Management Association of China.

Equity investment funds, with a total size of 11.15 trillion yuan, were the largest of all, followed by stock investment funds and venture investment funds.

The number of registered privately offered funds stood at 152,322 by June, and 22,114 institutions managed these funds.

Established in 2012, the association is a self-regulatory organization that represents China's mutual fund industry.

