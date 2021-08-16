(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China's investment in property development rose 12.7 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.