China's Property Investment Up 12.7 Pct In Jan.-July
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:43 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China's investment in property development rose 12.7 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.