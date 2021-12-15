UrduPoint.com

China's Property Investment Up 6 Pct In Jan-Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:25 PM

China's property investment up 6 pct in Jan-Nov

China's investment in property development rose 6 percent year on year in the first 11 months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :China's investment in property development rose 6 percent year on year in the first 11 months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

During the period, property investment stood at around 13.

73 trillion Yuan (about 2.15 trillion U.S. Dollars), NBS data showed.

Compared with the same period in 2019, property investment climbed 13.2 percent, putting the two-year average at 6.4 percent, NBS data showed.

Investment in residential buildings went up 8.1 percent from a year earlier to 10.36 trillion yuan in the first 11 months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same 2019 From

Recent Stories

Macron in campaign mode as election looms

Macron in campaign mode as election looms

2 minutes ago
 NASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First ..

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun

2 minutes ago
 China's Jiangsu posts surging foreign trade in Jan ..

China's Jiangsu posts surging foreign trade in Jan-Nov

2 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,710,628

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,710,628

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 4,097 new COVID-19 infections, 48 ..

Malaysia reports 4,097 new COVID-19 infections, 48 new deaths

4 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 50 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 50 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.