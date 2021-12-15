(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :China's investment in property development rose 6 percent year on year in the first 11 months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

During the period, property investment stood at around 13.

73 trillion Yuan (about 2.15 trillion U.S. Dollars), NBS data showed.

Compared with the same period in 2019, property investment climbed 13.2 percent, putting the two-year average at 6.4 percent, NBS data showed.

Investment in residential buildings went up 8.1 percent from a year earlier to 10.36 trillion yuan in the first 11 months.