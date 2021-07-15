UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Property Loans See Slower Growth In June

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:08 PM

China's property loans see slower growth in June

China's property loans increased at a slower pace in June, the country's top banking and insurance watchdog said Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :China's property loans increased at a slower pace in June, the country's top banking and insurance watchdog said Wednesday.

As of the end of June, loans to the property sector expanded by 10.3 percent year on year, lower than that of total loans, said Liu Zhongrui, an official of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, at a press conference.

This came amid the country's efforts to prevent and control risks in key areas, according to Liu.

Meanwhile, the banking and insurance sectors have been enhancing support for the real economy, said Liu, citing that the year-on-year growth rate of loans for the manufacturing industry has topped 10 percent for 14 consecutive months.

China's policymakers have vowed to ensure the stable and healthy development of the property market, repeatedly emphasizing that "houses are for living in, not for speculation."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China June Market Industry Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Japanese gov't panel proposes record rise in minim ..

53 seconds ago

19 prisoners released from Central Jail

55 seconds ago

UK regulator fines pharma firms for manipulating m ..

56 seconds ago

Italy says deal reached with EU on Alitalia rescue ..

57 seconds ago

OceanaGold wins new permit for Philippine mine des ..

59 seconds ago

Harman makes flying start as British Open returns

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.