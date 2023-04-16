UrduPoint.com

China's Property Rights Market Sees Record Trading In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China's property rights market sees record trading in 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The trading volume of China's property rights market hit 22.5 trillion Yuan (3.28 trillion U.S. Dollars) last year, marking a new high, data showed.

About 14.86 trillion yuan of financial assets were traded in 2022, according to the Chinese State-owned Property Exchanges Association. Procurement transactions and asset and equity transactions came in at 5.1 trillion yuan and 1.88 trillion yuan, respectively.

While natural resource deals stood at 649.

7 billion yuan, transactions of various environment-related rights, including carbon emission and pollution discharge rights, were 13.33 billion yuan.

While acknowledging the notable improvement, Xia Zhongren, secretary-general of the association, said the market still needs to be more modernized and digitalized, meet higher standards, and offer more market-oriented services.

Xia called for pushing forward reforms and innovation and accelerating national integration.

