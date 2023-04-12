(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) China's public debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to increase continuously by 4.5% per year and reach 105% in 2028, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its updated Fiscal Monitor report on Wednesday.

"For China, the public debt to GDP ratio is projected to increase continuously to reach 105 percent in 2028. The annual increase in the debt ratio, projected for China, is even more substantial than for the United States (4.5 against 2.8 percentage points)," the report said.