China's Public Offering Fund Sector Maintains Stable Development
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) China's public offering fund sector has maintained a stable development trend in recent years, with further measures set to boost the development of this sector in 2025, an official said at a press conference on Thursday.
Assets under the management of China's public offering funds rose to 33 trillion Yuan (about 4.6 trillion U.S. Dollars) by the end of 2024 from 13 trillion yuan in 2019, according to Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
In 2025, the sales fees of public offering funds would be further slashed, saving a total of 45 billion yuan annually for investors, Wu told the press conference held by the State Council Information Office.
