China's Public Offering Fund Value Hits 27.36 Trln Yuan
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The assets under the management of China's public offering funds reached 27.36 trillion Yuan (about 3.85 trillion U.S. Dollars) in January, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.
Compared to 2023, the figure went down from 27.6 trillion yuan, the association said.
The scale of closed-end funds stood at about 3.79 trillion yuan, while that of open-end funds was 23.57 trillion yuan.
Of the 145 fund management companies, 49 are foreign-funded and 96 are domestic firms, the data showed.
