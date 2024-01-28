China's Public Offering Fund Value Hits 27.6 Trln Yuan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The assets under the management of China's public offering funds totaled 27.6 trillion Yuan (about 3.88 trillion U.S. Dollars) by the end of 2023, data from the Asset Management Association of China shows.
By the end of last year, a total of 11,528 public offering funds were being operated by 145 fund management companies, the association said.
The scale of closed-end funds topped 3.8 trillion yuan, while that of open-end funds was at about 23.8 trillion yuan, the data shows.
Of the 145 fund management companies, 49 are foreign-funded and 96 are domestic firms, the association said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 20247 minutes ago
-
Chinese carmaker BAIC posts robust sales growth in 202311 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 202454 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar attends Int ..15 hours ago
-
Reception for trade and investment officers posted abroad17 hours ago
-
Foreign ministry to set up counter at Sialkot: SCCI president17 hours ago
-
Businessmen urge Cchairman FBR for measures to curb smuggling15 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $1,151 million from IT services' export in 5 months19 hours ago
-
Xinjiang ports register record high cargo throughput in 202321 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.300 per tola21 hours ago
-
China's mobile phone shipments up 6.5 pct in 202321 hours ago
-
Xinjiang ports register record high cargo throughput in 202322 hours ago