Open Menu

China's Public Offering Fund Value Hits 27.6 Trln Yuan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM

China's public offering fund value hits 27.6 trln yuan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The assets under the management of China's public offering funds totaled 27.6 trillion Yuan (about 3.88 trillion U.S. Dollars) by the end of 2023, data from the Asset Management Association of China shows.

By the end of last year, a total of 11,528 public offering funds were being operated by 145 fund management companies, the association said.

The scale of closed-end funds topped 3.8 trillion yuan, while that of open-end funds was at about 23.8 trillion yuan, the data shows.

Of the 145 fund management companies, 49 are foreign-funded and 96 are domestic firms, the association said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

54 minutes ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

10 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

10 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

10 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

11 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

11 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

11 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

11 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

11 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

11 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business