China's Public Offering Fund Value Tops 27 Trillion Yuan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Assets under the management of China's public offering funds totaled 27.69 trillion Yuan (about 3.88 trillion U.S. Dollars) by the end of June, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.

By the end of June, a total of 10,980 public offering funds were being operated by 144 fund management companies, the association said.

The scale of closed-end funds neared 3.75 trillion yuan, with open-end funds at about 23.9 trillion yuan, the data showed.

Of the 144 fund management companies, 48 are foreign-funded and 96 are domestic firms, the association said.

