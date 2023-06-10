UrduPoint.com

China's PV Exports Post Steady Growth In First Four Months

Published June 10, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :China posted strong growth in the export value of photovoltaic (PV) products in the first four months of the year, new data showed.

Exports of PV products rose 18.9 percent year on year to 19.35 billion U.S.

Dollars, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

From March to April, China's PV industry saw a high operating rate, said the ministry.

In the March-April period, the output of polysilicon increased by 72.1 percent year on year, while that of silicon wafers rose 79.8 percent, according to the ministry.

