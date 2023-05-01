UrduPoint.com

China's Railway Investment Up 6.6 Pct In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China's railway investment up 6.6 pct in Q1

BEIJING, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Fixed-asset investment in China's railways went up 6.6 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of the year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. shows.

A total of 113.55 billion Yuan (about 16.40 billion U.S.

Dollars) was invested in the country's railways, said the group, adding that the growth of the investment was comparatively high in recent years.

The company's revenue jumped 18.2 percent year on year during the same period to 271.9 billion yuan.

In the first three months, China's railways handled 753 million passenger trips, surging 66 percent year on year.

The country's rail freight volume, a key indicator of economic activities, rose 2.3 percent year on year to 970 million tonnes in the same period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

3 minutes ago
 GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

33 minutes ago
 Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

48 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.