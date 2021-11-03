UrduPoint.com

China's Railways Sent More Power-generating Coal In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:45 PM

China's railways sent more power-generating coal in October

China's railways sent more coal for power generation in October amid the country's efforts to ensure the supply of energy for this winter and next spring, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Wednesday

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :China's railways sent more coal for power generation in October amid the country's efforts to ensure the supply of energy for this winter and next spring, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Wednesday.

China's railways handled 122 million tonnes of coal for power generation in October, up 25 percent from the same period last year and up 21 percent from September.

While improving its coal transport capacity, the railway sector has provided emergency supply services for those local governments and power generation plants in dire need of coal.

China has seen significant improvement in its coal supply as production has significantly expanded and prices have stabilized, said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Coal stocks at power plants in the northeastern provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning have increased to exceed 12.7 million tonnes, nearly doubling the figure seen at the end of September. It could support 32 days of consumption, the NDRC said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Jilin Same September October Stocks From Million

Recent Stories

UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate de ..

UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate deal

4 minutes ago
 Eurozone unemployment dips again in September

Eurozone unemployment dips again in September

4 minutes ago
 District Admin tightens noose around price hikers, ..

District Admin tightens noose around price hikers, hoarders

4 minutes ago
 Booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines to be available ..

Booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Hong Kong

6 minutes ago
 Russia adds 40,443 COVID-19 cases, record number o ..

Russia adds 40,443 COVID-19 cases, record number of deaths

6 minutes ago
 Nida Dar eager for dream National Stadium debut

Nida Dar eager for dream National Stadium debut

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.