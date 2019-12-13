UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Rare Earth Price Index Up

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:27 PM

China's rare earth price index up

The China Rare Earth Price Index rose 0.2 percent from the previous working day to 1,182.47 points Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index rose 0.2 percent from the previous working day to 1,182.47 points Friday.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial indices, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Baotou Price Market From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt issues notification for winter vacatio ..

40 seconds ago

UVAS & PVMC jointlyarranged condolence reference t ..

4 minutes ago

Double-digit fall in imports strengthening forex r ..

9 minutes ago

 “What lawyers did is the law of the jungle,” ..

12 minutes ago

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukk ..

6 minutes ago

Five killed, 687 injured in 626 accidents in Punja ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.