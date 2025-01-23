Open Menu

China's R&D Spending Reports Rapid Growth In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM

China's R&D spending reports rapid growth in 2024

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) China's spending in research and development (R&D) maintained rapid growth last year thanks to efforts to support technological innovation.

The total R&D expenditure exceeded 3.6 trillion Yuan (about 500 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2024, up 8.3 percent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday. The input accounted for 2.68 percent of China's gross domestic product in 2024, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous year.

China's improved favorable policies, diversified investment landscape and stronger business participation have provided robust support for the sustained growth of R&D spending, NBS statistician Zhang Qilong said.

With the continued innovation drive, China's R&D input remains the second largest worldwide.

China's 2.68-percent R&D intensity ranked 12th among major countries in the world, higher than the average of European Union countries of 2.

11 percent and approaching that of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) of 2.73 percent.

In particular, investment in basic research climbed 10.5 percent last year from 2023 to 249.7 billion yuan, representing 6.91 percent of the total R&D spending.

In recent years, China has attached great importance to basic research, making significant progress in the construction of major scientific appliances and infrastructure, with a number of original achievements in fields such as quantum technology, life science, materials science, and space science, Zhang said.

According to the Central Economic Work Conference last December, China will strengthen basic research and strive for breakthroughs in key and core technologies, with efforts to improve the financial service system, encourage more nongovernmental capital and cultivate innovative enterprises.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

14 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

14 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

15 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

15 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

15 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

15 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

15 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

15 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business