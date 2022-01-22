China's road cargo transport recorded steady expansion last year, with the freight volume jumping 14.2 percent year on year, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :China's road cargo transport recorded steady expansion last year, with the freight volume jumping 14.2 percent year on year, official data showed.

The road freight volume totaled 39.

14 billion tonnes in 2021, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In December alone, China's road freight volume stood at 3.43 billion tonnes, said the ministry.By region, the central province of Hubei registered the highest growth rate of 41.1 percent in 2021, followed by northwest China's Xinjiang and Qinghai.