BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) China's road freight volume rose 8.9 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2023, official data showed.

A total of 36.9 billion tonnes of road cargo were transported during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In November alone, China's road freight volume came in at 3.61 billion tonnes, soaring 15.5 percent over a year earlier.

In the January-November period, China's total commercial freight volume went up 8.1 percent year on year to 50.02 billion tonnes, the data revealed.