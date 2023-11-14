Open Menu

China's Road Logistics Price Index Dips

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

China's road logistics price index dips

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) China's road logistics price index edged down during the week from Nov. 6 to 10, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,037.21 points over the period, dipping 0.03 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full truckload logistics price, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, edged down 0.03 percent from the previous week to 1,038.35 points.

The survey attributed the price decrease to the increased supply outpacing the stable demand for road transport.

It is expected that the index will see mild fluctuations in the next stage.

