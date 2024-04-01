Open Menu

China's Road Logistics Price Index Dips

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) China's road logistics price index edged down 0.05 percent week on week from March 25 to 29, industry data shows.

The price index stood at 1,024.57 points last week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-indices for all types of vehicles fell slightly week on week. The figure for full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, dipped 0.06 percent on a weekly basis to 1,025.79 points.

The survey attributed the price drop to slower demand growth amid generally stable supply. It predicted that the price index may continue a comparatively stable trend in the next stage.

