China's Road Logistics Price Index Dips
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) China's road logistics price index edged down 0.05 percent week on week from March 25 to 29, industry data shows.
The price index stood at 1,024.57 points last week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.
The sub-indices for all types of vehicles fell slightly week on week. The figure for full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, dipped 0.06 percent on a weekly basis to 1,025.79 points.
The survey attributed the price drop to slower demand growth amid generally stable supply. It predicted that the price index may continue a comparatively stable trend in the next stage.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PTEA demands initiatives for economy revival10 minutes ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 20.7 percent in March1 hour ago
-
Pak-Japan Pledge to boost trade relations1 hour ago
-
Exports increase by 8.93 % to $22.914 bln in 9 months1 hour ago
-
Gold rates increased by Rs2,800 and reached to Rs237,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
Chicken, eggs prices reach at Rs 445 per kg, Rs 290 per dozen4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Electric fans' export increase 3.18% to $15.851 mln in eight months4 hours ago
-
China had over 1.26 mln UAVs by end of 20234 hours ago
-
Philippines' budget deficit rises to 2.93 bln USD in February4 hours ago
-
Cambodia's famed Angkor records 47 pct rise in int'l tourists in Q14 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Monday4 hours ago