Open Menu

China's Road Logistics Price Index Dips In January

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM

China's road logistics price index dips in January

China's road logistics price index edged down 0.1 percent year on year in January 2024, industry data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) China's road logistics price index edged down 0.1 percent year on year in January 2024, industry data showed.

The index came in at 103.9 last month, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

Specifically, the figure for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, climbed 0.35 percent from the same period last year to 104.

China's road transportation market was generally active in January, said the survey, attributing this trend to positive factors in production and consumption fields as well as the stimulative effect of holidays.

Due to extreme weather, such as rain and snow, the index fell slightly last month, according to the survey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Snow China Holidays Road Same Price January Market From Industry

Recent Stories

LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development

LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 's ..

Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 'save our people'

8 minutes ago
 2-Day inclusive education capacity building traini ..

2-Day inclusive education capacity building training held at Allama Iqbal Open U ..

11 minutes ago
 83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi order ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders probe into rigging allegatio ..

8 minutes ago
 NAEAC team visits PU departments

NAEAC team visits PU departments

8 minutes ago
PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division ..

PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha

30 minutes ago
 CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

8 minutes ago
 Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences withou ..

Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences without force: Scholz

7 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements

CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements

8 minutes ago
 Annual sports, family festival at Punjab Universit ..

Annual sports, family festival at Punjab University

8 minutes ago
 Beijing's top diplomat says China will be a 'force ..

Beijing's top diplomat says China will be a 'force for stability'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business