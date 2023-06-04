UrduPoint.com

China's Road Logistics Price Index Flat In May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023

China's road logistics price index flat in May

BEIJING, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :China's road logistics price index remained flat in May, industry data shows.

The index came in at 102.6 last month, about the same level as in the same period last year, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The figure represents a 0.64-percent decrease compared with the level in April, as demand growth slowed and the supply of transportation capacity was generally adequate.

The sub-indice for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, rose 1.25 percent year on year to 102.7, according to the survey.

