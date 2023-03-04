UrduPoint.com

China's Road Logistics Price Index Up In February

Published March 04, 2023

BEIJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :China's road logistics price index went up in February amid sound recovery of the transportation sector, industry data showed.

The index came in at 103.4 last month, up 5.2 percent year on year, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-indices for all types of vehicles rose from the same period of last year, with that for full truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, rising 4.

5 percent year on year, said the survey.

It attributed the price growth to the stronger vitality of market entities and better market supply and demand as the country's economic operation continuously improved.

The survey was also upbeat about the performance of the sector in the future, emphasizing the further expansion of domestic demand amid China's strong economic rebound.

