Open Menu

China's Rural Bank Issues About 1.61 Trln Yuan Of Loans In H1

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

China's rural bank issues about 1.61 trln yuan of loans in H1

The Agricultural Development Bank of China, a rural policy bank, issued about 1.61 trillion yuan (about 225.72 billion U.S. dollars) of loans in the country in the first half of 2023, hitting a record high.

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):The Agricultural Development Bank of China, a rural policy bank, issued about 1.61 trillion yuan (about 225.72 billion U.S. dollars) of loans in the country in the first half of 2023, hitting a record high.

By the end of June, the net increase of loans issued by the bank stood at 829.9 billion yuan, according to the bank.

Outstanding loans came in at 8.57 trillion yuan during the period.

In the first six months, the bank issued about 1.25 trillion yuan of bonds amid its efforts to beef up capital support for China's agricultural sector and rural areas, the bank said.

Established in 1994, the bank is the only agricultural policy bank in China under the direct leadership of the State Council, which is the country's cabinet.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank June Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry announces establishment of & ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan finalize inter-re ..

Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan finalize inter-regional railway track

16 minutes ago
 More monsoon rains expected this week: PMD

More monsoon rains expected this week: PMD

16 minutes ago
 Sanctuaries, liberty for TTP in neighbouring count ..

Sanctuaries, liberty for TTP in neighbouring country impacting Pakistan's securi ..

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses dismay over poor performanc ..

Commissioner expresses dismay over poor performance of environment department

16 minutes ago
 Pilot of Crashed Russian Su-25 Fighter in Krasnoda ..

Pilot of Crashed Russian Su-25 Fighter in Krasnodar Territory Dies - Local Autho ..

16 minutes ago
9 relief camps set up in Bahawalpur, no risk of fl ..

9 relief camps set up in Bahawalpur, no risk of flood in district: DC

21 minutes ago
 CRBC to be made functional within few days: Commis ..

CRBC to be made functional within few days: Commissioner

18 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchehri to address beneficiaries ..

BISP conducts E-Katchehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

18 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Regrets His Plan to Enable Russian B ..

UN Chief Says Regrets His Plan to Enable Russian Bank Access to SWIFT Went 'Unhe ..

18 minutes ago
 Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save ..

Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save $ 6.4 bln annually: NEECA MD

47 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of ro ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business