Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Coffee giant Starbucks has opened a second Greener Store in the Chinese mainland, which meets its new standards of low energy consumption and waste disposal

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Coffee giant Starbucks has opened a second Greener Store in the Chinese mainland, which meets its new standards of low energy consumption and waste disposal.

The new outlet is located in the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province. The first Starbucks Greener Store on the Chinese mainland was established in Shanghai last year.

Every Starbucks Greener Store has to meet eight standards of a certification system co-developed by Starbucks and authority institutions, involving energy conservation, water consumption, waste disposal and more. For example, Greener Stores are required to use low-energy electric appliances, mercury-free lights and low-flow faucets.

Every Starbucks Greener Store is estimated to reduce annual carbon emissions by about 10.57 tonnes and water consumption by about 301.7 tonnes compared to outlets of equal size opened in 2019.

Starbucks plans to build 60 Greener Stores this year on the Chinese mainland, and to gradually promote the model to all its newly opened or upgraded stores in the future.

In 2018, Starbucks announced the "Starbucks Greener Stores" framework and a commitment to design, build and operate 10,000 Greener Stores globally by 2025.

