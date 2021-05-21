UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Service Outsourcing Industry Reports Steady Growth In Jan.-April

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:48 PM

China's service outsourcing industry reports steady growth in Jan.-April

China's service outsourcing industry posted steady growth in the January-April period, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) --:China's service outsourcing industry posted steady growth in the January-April period, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Friday.

Chinese firms inked service outsourcing contracts worth about 542.4 billion Yuan (about 84.35 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of 2021, up 44.9 percent year on year.

The executed contract value came in at 335.9 billion yuan during the period, with a year-on-year increase of 35.

6 percent.

Outsourcing is the business practice of hiring a party outside of a company to perform services and make goods traditionally undertaken by the company's employees.

Of the total, offshore service outsourcing contract values reached 311.9 billion yuan, rising 35 percent from a year earlier.

The contract value of offshore service outsourcing with Belt and Road partner countries reached 61.6 billion yuan, surging 97.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Road Commerce From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

TECNO to introduce Android 12 Beta Program in the ..

2 minutes ago

FIFA President congratulates Al Jazira on winning ..

8 minutes ago

Injured Simona Halep out of French Open

5 minutes ago

Law improving oath-taking arrangement for public o ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Holds Consultations on UNSC Five Permanent ..

8 minutes ago

France Wants to Revitalize NATO, Needs Clarificati ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.