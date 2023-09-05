(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA , Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :China's services activity grew at the slowest pace in eight months in August due to weak demand, according to data released on Tuesday.

The Caixin China General Service PMI fell to 51.8 in August from 51.9 in July, financial services company S&P Global reported.

The market expected the services PMI to hike to 53.6 in August.

New business from abroad fell for the first time this year so far, according to the reportInput cost inflation eased to a six-month low while selling prices rose at the slowest rate since April.

Meanwhile, job creation climbed for the seventh consecutive month.