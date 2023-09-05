Open Menu

China's Service Sector Grows At Slowest Pace In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China's service sector grows at slowest pace in 8 months

ANKARA , Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :China's services activity grew at the slowest pace in eight months in August due to weak demand, according to data released on Tuesday.

The Caixin China General Service PMI fell to 51.8 in August from 51.9 in July, financial services company S&P Global reported.

The market expected the services PMI to hike to 53.6 in August.

New business from abroad fell for the first time this year so far, according to the reportInput cost inflation eased to a six-month low while selling prices rose at the slowest rate since April.

Meanwhile, job creation climbed for the seventh consecutive month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Company Job April July August Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

30 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

41 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

48 minutes ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

3 hours ago
Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

3 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business