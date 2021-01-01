China's trade structure has further improved as the country's service trade deficit shrank significantly in the first 11 months of 2020, data from the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) showed Friday

During the period, China reported a deficit of 677.

01 billion Yuan (about 103.76 billion U.S. Dollars) in service trade, down 51.3 percent, or 712.96 billion yuan from a year ago, the ministry said.

The country's total service trade volume reached 4.08 trillion yuan in the January-November period, down 16.3 percent year on year, according to MOC data.