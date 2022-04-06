UrduPoint.com

China's Service Trade Surges 33.5 Pct In Jan-Feb

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 12:46 PM

China's service trade surges 33.5 pct in Jan-Feb

China's service trade maintained momentum in the first two months of this year, jumping 33.5 percent year on year to nearly 953.5 billion yuan (about 146.6 billion U.S. dollars), the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday

BEIJING, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :China's service trade maintained momentum in the first two months of this year, jumping 33.5 percent year on year to nearly 953.5 billion Yuan (about 146.6 billion U.S. Dollars), the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Of the total, service exports reached about 467.6 billion yuan, up 39.4 percent year on year, and service imports stood at 485.9 billion yuan, increasing 28.3 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Commerce Billion

Recent Stories

realme 9 Pro+ Takes Massive Tech Leaps in its Pric ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Takes Massive Tech Leaps in its Price Segment

3 minutes ago
 Farah Khan, first lady’s close aide, comes under ..

Farah Khan, first lady’s close aide, comes under criticism

7 minutes ago
 Shanghai conducts new round of citywide COVID-19 s ..

Shanghai conducts new round of citywide COVID-19 screening

24 seconds ago
 President's Secretariat asks Election Commission t ..

President's Secretariat asks Election Commission to propose dates for general el ..

26 seconds ago
 Elahi assured support over election for Punjab CM

Elahi assured support over election for Punjab CM

34 minutes ago
 S.Korea approvals reserve fund to relocate preside ..

S.Korea approvals reserve fund to relocate presidential office

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.