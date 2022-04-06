China's service trade maintained momentum in the first two months of this year, jumping 33.5 percent year on year to nearly 953.5 billion yuan (about 146.6 billion U.S. dollars), the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday

BEIJING, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :China's service trade maintained momentum in the first two months of this year, jumping 33.5 percent year on year to nearly 953.5 billion Yuan (about 146.6 billion U.S. Dollars), the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Of the total, service exports reached about 467.6 billion yuan, up 39.4 percent year on year, and service imports stood at 485.9 billion yuan, increasing 28.3 percent year on year.